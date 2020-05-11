New Customer Service Manager At Hatz

Hatz Diesel of North America (HDNA) has promoted Nikki Lannert to Customer Service manager. Lannert is part of a worldwide team of customer service professionals working to bring Hatz customers superior service. Before coming to Hatz, Lannert previously spent 13 years as a customer service supervisor at Upper Midwest Industries.

As part of Motorenfabrik Hatz’s global presence in over 120 countries, HDNA, located in Waukesha, Wis., was established in 1978 to provide service for the United States, Mexico and Canada.