New COO at Generac

Generac Power Systems has a new chief operating officer. Tom Pettit will become COO of Generac, Waukesha, Wis. on February 17th.

Pettit was previously executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer at nVent, a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions, a spin-off from Pentair. He was the vice president of operations at Pentair from 2015 to 2017 and was COO at BioScrip Inc., a provider of infusion and home care management solutions from 2014 to 2015.

“We’re excited to bring Tom on board as we continue to grow,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, chairman and CEO of Generac. “Tom’s vast operational experience and expertise will be a great addition to the team, and we look forward to his contributions.”