New Compact Tractors From Kubota

Kubota Tractor Corp. has added to its L60LE Series of tractors. With the success of the launch of the Grand L60 Series and the model L3560 HSTC-LE tractor last year, three new models have joined it as part of the L60LE series. The line now includes two models with a cab and two ROPS models.

“Last year, Kubota launched a single unit, the L3560HSTC-LE, based on the market-driven needs for an affordable, deluxe cab. Since then, we found that many of our customers were looking for tractors that would provide the level of quality, comfort and entry-level affordability the L3560HSTC-LE offered, but needed either a little bit more horsepower or a ROPS version,” said Kelcey Richardson, Kubota product manager, Grapevine, Texas. “The L60LE Series will exceed expectations in terms of providing so many premium features found on our Grand L60 series which maximize both performance and comfort, but without breaking the bank. The L60LE series is designed to provide maximum performance for every operator, no matter the experience level, in a wide variety of applications.”

The tractors are built with a heavy-duty large chassis, all-metal hood and fenders and equipped with a Kubota-built diesel engine. The new L60LE Series is comprised of the L3560LE, with a Kubota diesel engine rated 37 hp, and the larger framed L4060LE, with a Kubota diesel engine rated 42 hp. Each is available in a choice of cab and ROPS models.The company’s electronic HST Plus transmission is standard on all models. With features such as Stall Guard and Auto Throttle Advance, the HST Plus transmission allows any operator, no matter the experience level, feel and look like a professional, said the company.

The tractors also get a heavy-duty three-point hitch with a lift capacity of 2646 lb. on the L3560LE and 2760 lb. on the L4060LE. The L60LE Series can be equipped with a full line of performance-matched implements and attachments from Land Pride, a Kubota company.

Kubota said it offers a wide variety of tire tread types and sizes. For example, agricultural tires are available for heavy-duty field work requiring maximum traction; turf tires are designed for mowing with minimal ground disruption; and industrial tires are designed for loader work requiring a more every day-use style tread.

All cab models come standard with the wide, deluxe Grand L cab with heater and A/C. Optional accessories include an air-ride seat, ROPs canopies, front weights, rear hydraulic remote valves, and many more.

The new L60LE compact tractors will be available starting November 2020.