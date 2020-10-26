Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Kubota
Industry Notes 

New Compact Tractors From Kubota

Chad Elmore

Kubota Tractor Corp. has added to its L60LE Series of tractors. With the success of the launch of the Grand L60 Series and the model L3560 HSTC-LE tractor last year, three new models have joined it as part of the L60LE series. The line now includes two models with a cab and two ROPS models.

“Last year, Kubota launched a single unit, the L3560HSTC-LE, based on the market-driven needs for an affordable, deluxe cab. Since then, we found that many of our customers were looking for tractors that would provide the level of quality, comfort and entry-level affordability the L3560HSTC-LE offered, but needed either a little bit more horsepower or a ROPS version,” said Kelcey Richardson, Kubota product manager, Grapevine, Texas. “The L60LE Series will exceed expectations in terms of providing so many premium features found on our Grand L60 series which maximize both performance and comfort, but without breaking the bank. The L60LE series is designed to provide maximum performance for every operator, no matter the experience level, in a wide variety of applications.”

The tractors are built with a heavy-duty large chassis, all-metal hood and fenders and equipped with a Kubota-built diesel engine. The new L60LE Series is comprised of the L3560LE, with a Kubota diesel engine rated 37 hp, and the larger framed L4060LE, with a Kubota diesel engine rated 42 hp. Each is available in a choice of cab and ROPS models.The company’s electronic HST Plus transmission is standard on all models. With features such as Stall Guard and Auto Throttle Advance, the HST Plus transmission allows any operator, no matter the experience level, feel and look like a professional, said the company.

The tractors also get a heavy-duty three-point hitch with a lift capacity of 2646 lb. on the L3560LE and 2760 lb. on the L4060LE. The L60LE Series can be equipped with a full line of performance-matched implements and attachments from Land Pride, a Kubota company.

Kubota said it offers a wide variety of tire tread types and sizes. For example, agricultural tires are available for heavy-duty field work requiring maximum traction; turf tires are designed for mowing with minimal ground disruption; and industrial tires are designed for loader work requiring a more every day-use style tread.

All cab models come standard with the wide, deluxe Grand L cab with heater and A/C. Optional accessories include an air-ride seat, ROPs canopies, front weights, rear hydraulic remote valves, and many more.

The new L60LE compact tractors will be available starting November 2020.

Related Articles

AGCO Introduces Massey Ferguson 1800E, 2800E Series Compact Tractors
New Compact Tractors From Kubota
EIMA Digital Preview
Grasshopper Honored For Export Achievement
Omni Consolidates Brands As Omni Powertrain Technologies
Volvo Trucks To Deploy Class 8 Electric Trucks
Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business
Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center

Latest News

AGCO Introduces Massey Ferguson 1800E, 2800E Series Compact Tractors
New Compact Tractors From Kubota
New Mack Diesel Targets Improved Fuel Economy
A Deal For Connectors
PSI Propane Engine Gets EPA, CARB Certification
EIMA Digital Preview
Grasshopper Honored For Export Achievement
Traton, Navistar Reach Agreement On Sale
In-Cab Displays

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.