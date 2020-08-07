Diesel Progress

New CFO For Deutz AG

Schulte new Deutz CFO
Dr. Sebastian Schulte

The supervisory board of Deutz AG has appointed Dr. Sebastian Schulte to the board of management of Deutz AG effective no later than February 1, 2021. As chief financial officer (CFO), Schulte will take over responsibility for finance, human resources, purchasing, and information services on March 1, 2021.

The current CFO, Dr. Andreas Strecker, has decided to leave the company. Strecker, whose previous appointments included president & CEO of Daimler Buses North America and CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach, will return to running a company in his new post as a general manager.

Schulte, 41, had been a managing director and the chief financial officer of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the marine division of the ThyssenKrupp Group, since 2018. After studying at Ruhr University Bochum and obtaining his doctorate at the Judge Business School of the University of Cambridge, Schulte held various roles at the group headquarters of ThyssenKrupp AG. Between 2014 and 2017, he contributed to the restructuring and sale of ThyssenKrupp’s steelworks in Rio de Janeiro in his role as CFO and member of the executive board.

