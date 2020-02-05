New CEO for DynaGen

DynaGen Technologies Inc., Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, a manufacturer of OEM and aftermarket controllers, has named Jamie Davison as CEO. Davison’s appointment comes after the announcement that DynaGen President and CEO Pal Wareham will be taking an extended medical leave of absence. Wareham will continue to serve on the board as chairperson.

DynaGen said Davison has run a number of his own businesses, focusing on emerging technologies and evolving marketing approaches, and has also worked with others to develop new products, methodologies, and business ventures. He brings to DynaGen over 25 years of experience in leadership, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship, the company said.