New CEO At Crenlo Engineered Cabs

Crenlo Engineered Cabs, the Rochester, Minn.-headquartered global manufacturer of engineered operator cabs and rollover protective structures for heavy equipment and off-highway vehicles, announced that Matthew Karmel has been named chief executive officer. He succeeds John Duncan, who had been president and CEO since February of 2017 and more recently helped lead the company through the merger of Crenlo Cab Products and Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs to form Crenlo Engineered Cabs (see March 2020 Diesel Progress).

“Mr. Karmel is an incredibly talented executive with the right skills to lead Crenlo and strategically position the company to realize its full potential,” said Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners, the private equity firm that acquired Crenlo and Worthington in 2019. “He is widely respected for his ability to transform complex industrial manufacturing companies with global operations.”

Prior to joining Crenlo, Karmel served as an operating partner at Atlas Holdings, a diversified group of 20 manufacturing and distribution businesses. Earlier, he held several operationally focused CEO assignments in North America and Europe that included serving as president and CEO of emergency vehicle manufacturer American LaFrance, president of Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) for Doosan Construction Equipment and vice president and general manager at Detroit Diesel. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical and aeronautical engineering from Princeton and earned an MBA from the INSEAD Business School in France.

“I look forward to working with Angeles and the Crenlo team to execute our strategy to deliver the best customer experience for our large multinational original equipment manufacturer customers,” Karmel said. “Crenlo remains focused on providing exceptional value, quality, and reliability to ensure we remain our customers’ partner of choice.”