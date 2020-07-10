Diesel Progress

Cat G3520 gen-set
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set

Caterpillar Inc. has launched of the Cat G3520 product line – EPA certified natural gas generator sets rated at 2.0 and 2.5 MW for use in 60 Hz power markets. Additionally, a low NOx product is available with NOx emissions down to 0.5 g/bhp-hr, Caterpillar said.

Available now, the Cat G3520 is engineered to meet a range of market standards, including quick starting, and loading capability, meeting NFPA 110 Level 1 Type 10 standards as well as being UL 2200 listed.

The Cat G3520 features Caterpillar’s EMCP 4 generator set control system, providing engine and generator set control, protection, and monitoring. The optional EMCP 4.4 provides the ability to parallel multiple generator sets in various gas and diesel applications. The Cat G3520 is designed to integrate into building management systems, with ethernet communication capabilities inherent to the control system. The expanded set of features includes complete SR5 generators, gas train, package-mounted radiators, and simplified wiring.

Cat said the sets are applicable for emergency, legally required or optional standby systems, for office buildings, data centers, retail complexes, schools, government buildings and universities, as well as research and industrial facilities, as well as peak shaving or load management applications.

Brian George, product manager in Caterpillar’s Electric Power Division said, “with an updated package design, the Cat G3520 is modeled after Caterpillar’s diesel standby product to minimize installation costs and commissioning time. A high-power density 20-cylinder engine offers market-leading load acceptance and transient response. Designed for reliability, the engine features a robust design with steel pistons and a protection monitoring system.”

