New Brand, Expanded Scope For Hotstart

Mike Brezonick
Hotstart Therman Management

Hotstart, the Spokane, Wash.-headquartered specialist in industrial heating solutions for engines and equipment, has launched a new brand, logo and tagline. The new Hotstart Thermal Management branding is intended to position the company as the leader in performance-improving heating – and for the first time, cooling – technologies that keep the world running.

Hotstart CEO Terry Judge

“We’re excited to take the company in this new direction,” said Terry Judge, CEO of Hotstart. “Our new brand signals that we are the partner customers can depend on as their businesses evolve. It’s exciting to see our amazing people accelerate development of new, innovative solutions for current and future customers.”
As the world continues to develop alternative energy sources, the company said it saw opportunities to evolve strategically and expand its capabilities into cooling solutions, rounding out the company’s thermal management offerings.

In preparation for the change, the company said it surveyed customers for feedback on its current brand. Based on those responses, Hotstart evolved the existing identity, allowing it to maintain its brand equity and reputation.

In addition to the new brand, a new tagline was developed – Improved Performance Starts Here. The tagline is intended to address specific customer feedback regarding the need for improved performance of their equipment. Heating and cooling technologies from Hotstart are designed to improve the performance of engines, equipment, batteries and other systems by optimizing operating temperatures of critical fluids and components.

