Bobcat, Magni Team On Telehandlers

Bobcat has announced a major new development in the telehandler market.

The company has collaborated with Magni TH of Italy, to launch an expanded line of new generation rotary telehandlers for markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Russia and the CIS countries.

The new Bobcat rotary telehandler range includes ten Stage 5-compliant models for the European market, with lifting heights from 18 to 39 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 7 tonnes. These are complemented by another four Stage 3a engine powered models aimed at the Middle East, Africa and Russia/CIS regions with lifting heights from 18 to 25 m and lifting capacities from 4 to 6 tonnes.

Olivier Traccucci, Bobcat Telehandler Senior Product Manager, said: “Our new rotary telehandler range offers an expanded model selection and increased lifting heights and lifting capacities.

“The new range offers cutting-edge technology that continues the theme of reinvention that is at the core of our ‘Next is Now’ philosophy. As a result, they offer enhanced 360° performance to create the ultimate tools for even the most complex site handling jobs.

“A big choice of over 20 attachments and various options also ensures that working at height has never been so versatile, efficient, comfortable and safe.”

Available to order now with some of the machines already delivered in Europe, the new rotary telehandler range from Bobcat was introduced at an online launch.

Bobcat said the rotary telehandler market continues to grow worldwide. In Europe, for example, the market has increased over the last five years by 23% and, in 2019, it reached over 3000 units for the first time. In fact, 85% of the global market volume is in the EMEA region.