Hendrickson STEERTEK NXT
New Axle Option For International Vehicles

Mike Brezonick

Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems announced the expansion of its SteerTek NXT portfolio of fabricated front steer axles to include 10,000 and 12,000 lb. models. Available in capacities from 10,000 to 14,600 lb. per axle, the SteerTek NXT axles are approved for on-highway and medium-duty truck, bus and motor home applications.

The new configurations are now available to order on International MV trucks and IC Bus CE Series buses as optional equipment, the company said. A proprietary design and manufacturing process saves weight compared to traditional I-beam axles while combining rigid strength, outstanding maneuverability and reduced maintenance, Hendrickson said. The new axles offer a service interval of 40,000 miles with an exclusive 10-year, 1 million mile warranty.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.

