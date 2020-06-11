New Atlas Copco Generators

Atlas Copco has introduced four new models to its QAS 5 range of mobile diesel generators, which are EU Stage 5-compliant – QAS 5 250, 325, 450 and 660. Operators can now reduce emissions and improve their carbon footprint, while also taking full advantage of the QAS 5 range’s compact size, quiet operation, enhanced fuel economy and low total cost of ownership, up to 660 kVA power, according to the company.

There are now nine generators in the range, providing power from 80 to 200 kVA on Stage 3A, and from 250 to 660 kVA on Stage 5. These generators are suitable for use in construction, events and utility applications, helping companies improve their fleet utilisation and return on investment.

“The new generators are a welcome addition to the QAS 5 range, and have been developed in response to customer demand for larger power capacity, but with a more sustainable operation that meets legislation,” said Sergio Salvador, product marketing manager – Small & Medium Power Generators at Atlas Copco. “The QAS 5 generators are proven as reliable in demanding industrial environments and are enabling customers to improve plant performance,” he added.

The 250, 325 and 450 generators feature Scania engines with the 660 using a Volvo engine. All four models have Leroy Somer alternators.