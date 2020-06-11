Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Products 

New Atlas Copco Generators

Ian Cameron ,

Atlas Copco has introduced four new models to its QAS 5 range of mobile diesel generators, which are EU Stage 5-compliant – QAS 5 250, 325, 450 and 660. Operators can now reduce emissions and improve their carbon footprint, while also taking full advantage of the QAS 5 range’s compact size, quiet operation, enhanced fuel economy and low total cost of ownership, up to 660 kVA power, according to the company.

There are now nine generators in the range, providing power from 80 to 200 kVA on Stage 3A, and from 250 to 660 kVA on Stage 5. These generators are suitable for use in construction, events and utility applications, helping companies improve their fleet utilisation and return on investment.

“The new generators are a welcome addition to the QAS 5 range, and have been developed in response to customer demand for larger power capacity, but with a more sustainable operation that meets legislation,” said Sergio Salvador, product marketing manager – Small & Medium Power Generators at Atlas Copco. “The QAS 5 generators are proven as reliable in demanding industrial environments and are enabling customers to improve plant performance,” he added.

The 250, 325 and 450 generators feature Scania engines with the 660 using a Volvo engine. All four models have Leroy Somer alternators.

 

 

Related Articles

Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port
New Atlas Copco Generators
New PTOs From Cummins
New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves
New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth
Cat’s All-New Standby Gen-Sets
Eaton Expands Xcel Series LSHT Motor Line
New Configuration Software For Valve Drivers

Latest News

Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port
Liebherr Opens Expanded USA Headquarters
Wenco, Oxbotica Partner On Open Autonomy Solution For Mining
Epiroc, ASI Mining To Supply Autonomous Haul Truck Solutions
New Atlas Copco Generators
Doosan Bobcat In Radar Sensing Partnership
Cat Selling Marine Propulsion Group
Enlit Trade Show Rescheduled
New PTOs From Cummins

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.