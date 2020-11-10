New Asset Tracking System From DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics, a California-based provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, has released a new asset tracking system for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of any powered or unpowered asset to improve logistics, manage inventory and curb theft. The AssetView Max Tracking System is a portable GPS unit that is completely self-contained and may be hidden on any asset, installing in seconds, the company said.

DPL said the AssetView Max has no external wiring or antenna and is tamperproof, with immediate text and email alerts if the unit is removed. Movement alerts can be set through wireless, two-way communication using the company’s software or mobile app.

The unit uses GPS and GLONASS positioning, which DPL said provides faster, more accurate locations by utilizing twice as many satellites as traditional GPS devices and little or no sky view is required, the company said. No long-term contract for use is required, as DPL offers a month to month agreement and the service can be deactivated and reactivated anytime without penalty.

The AssetView Max’s proprietary TruTrace Adaptive Tracking technology increases its reporting frequency when movement is detected and automatically reduces it when stationary. This intelligence helps deliver long battery life while actively alerting on curfew violation, movement or geofence breach as well as allowing the user to switch to “Recovery Mode” over the air.

It is powered by two D batteries that the company said can power the unit up to 10 years when providing daily updates and up to two years when used for more detailed tracking. The batteries are customer replaceable and low power notifications remotely alert customers well in advance of depletion, the company said.

The module is IP 67 rated and has a UV stabilized design and is waterproof for use in harsh environments. Measuring only 8.8 in. x 3.6 in. x 1.6 in., it can be rotated between assets and hidden easily, the company said.

