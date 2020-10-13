Diesel Progress

New 20-Position Wire-To-Wire Connectors

Mike Brezonick , ,

To address the need for flexible and robust wire-to-wire connectivity in a compact format, TE Connectivity (TE) has launched a new wire-to-wire connector targeting construction and agricultural equipment, trucks and buses and other applications and industries where environmental protection is required. The NTSeal 20-position, high-density wire-to-wire connector utilizes the TE/Deutsch size 16 and 20 common contact system for inline applications.

“With the increasing electrification of commercial vehicles, high performance and high-density connectors are needed in the existing and future markets,” said Zhaowen Zhou, engineering manager at TE Connectivity. “Our NTSeal 20-position connector not only meets this need, but also joins the industry trusted Deutsch size 16 and 20 contacts, which is the proven and future choice for harsh-environment applications.”

The new connector is IP67, IP68, and IP6K9K-rated, making it suitable for environments exposed to extreme temperatures from -40° to 257°F (-40°C to 125°C) and engine-level vibrations, the company said. The integrated Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) and Connector Position Assurance (CPA), tool-free mount design eliminates the need for additional parts or tools providing quick, easy installation and repair, TE Connectivity said. Additionally, back shells and mounting clips are available to provide engineers the options needed to design robust solutions for use in harsh environments.

