Industry Notes 

Navistar's Top Suppliers

Mike Osenga ,

Navistar’s has recognized its top-performing suppliers with its annual Diamond Supplier Award. This select group exceeded performance expectations in four key metrics: quality, delivery, technology and cost, Navistar said.

“The suppliers we recognize today have stood out by demonstrating a shared commitment to quality, customer value, cost-effectiveness and innovation that is unmatched,” said Sajid Kunnummal, chief procurement officer, Navistar. “These companies have been vital partners in our own journey to provide top quality products and services for our customers, and we are delighted to acknowledge them with this award.”

The Diamond Supplier Award recognizes suppliers from all around the world in a variety of industries; including freight and engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components and advanced safety systems.

This year’s recipients include:

  • Accenture, LLP
  • Aearo Technologies, LLC
  • Bridgestone
  • Caterpillar Reman Powertrain Indiana
  • ConMet
  • Hendrickson
  • Grupo HG Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.
  • HiRain Technologies
  • Intercon Logistics, LLC
  • Livingston International Professional Services, LLC
  • Modine Manufacturing Company
  • Imperial Express, Inc.
  • MSSL Wiring System Inc.
  • Prestolite Electric Incorporated
  • Servicios Especiales Martínez Chavarría García, S.A. de C.V.
  • Superior Trim
  • T/CCI Manufacturing
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • Wabco USA LLC
  • Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery

