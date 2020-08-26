Navistar, In-Charge Form Charging Partnership

Navistar has announced that its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit has signed a master services agreement with In-Charge Energy to provide charging infrastructure and consulting services to Navistar and its electric vehicle customers. No financial details were provided.

Since its launch in October, NEXT has focused its eMobility development on a comprehensive “four Cs” approach – consulting, construction, charging and connecting. This partnership strengthens Navistar’s ability to provide customers with superior support in each of these categories, Navistar said.

“With electric vehicles, it’s important to understand that we can provide the very best bus or truck for our customers, but if they don’t have a partner to show them how to operate it, charge it or take care of it in the long run, it likely won’t be a successful deployment,” said Jason Gies, director, Business Development, Navistar. “This partnership ensures that IC Bus and International Truck customers have the infrastructure support they need to ultimately be successful in electric.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., In-Charge is a privately held energy solutions company dedicated to accelerating electrification of the transportation industry by providing scalable, turnkey commercial EV infrastructure solutions. The company’s end-to-end solutions are tailored for private and public commercial fleets, electric vehicle OEMs, ride-share operators, municipalities and commercial and residential facilities owners.

“The total cost of ownership with electric vehicles promises to be less than conventional vehicles; however, that is only possible with well-designed charging infrastructure and a trusted partner,” said Cameron Funk, chief executive officer, In-Charge. “Navistar has the right vision and In-Charge is pleased to provide their end-to-end charging solution.”

“I’m very happy to announce this new relationship with In-Charge,” said Bob Walsh, vice president, Emerging Technology, Strategy and Planning, Navistar. “Together, we can truly provide our customers with a partner for the entire electrification process – from initial interest to having a full fleet of electric vehicles and beyond.”