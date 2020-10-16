Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Navistar
Featured News Newsletters 

Navistar Board Likes Traton’s Latest Bid

Mike Brezonick , ,

Navistar International Corp. issued a response from its board of directors to a letter it received from Traton SE, formerly Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, on Oct. 14 concerning a potential sale of the outstanding shares of Navistar that Traton does not already own.

Following discussions between Navistar and Traton, Navistar’s board confirmed that it would be prepared to move forward with a transaction in which Traton would acquire Navistar for $44.50 per share in cash, roughly $3.7 billion. In a letter to Traton, Navistar’s Board asked Traton to confirm that price as a basis for finalization of definitive agreements. Navistar said its board confirmed that an offer of $44.50 per share has the support of the company’s two largest shareholders.

In a letter from Navistar Executive Chairman Troy Clarke to Traton CEO Matthias Gründler, Clarke said, “Consistent with our conversations and your separate conversations with our two largest shareholders, the Navistar Board has asked me to confirm to you that it would be prepared to move forward with a transaction in which TRATON would acquire Navistar for US$44.50 per share in cash.

“Please confirm that a price of US$44.50 per share in cash is a basis for finalization of the definitive agreements and that you will promptly make a public announcement of the extension of your previously announced expiration of your offer to acquire Navistar to a date and time mutually agreed upon in order to proceed with the finalization of the definitive agreements for a transaction at US$44.50 per share in cash. An acquisition of Navistar by TRATON for $US44.50 per share has the support of both Icahn and MHR in their capacity as shareholders of Navistar.”

Earlier in the week, Traton had announced that its bid to acquire the shares of Navistar that it did not own would expire Oct. 16.

In late January, Traton made an initial offer of $35 per share. Traton already owns 16.8% of Navistar, the manufacturer of International brand trucks, which it purchased in 2016 for approximately $256 million.

In September, Navistar rejected a revised proposal from Traton in which the German company would acquire Navistar for $43 per share, saying that bid “significantly undervalues the company and substantial synergies from a combination, it does represent a starting point for further exploring the possibility of a transaction.”

 

Related Articles

U.S. Says China Guilty Of Small Engine “Dumping”
Navistar Board Likes Traton’s Latest Bid
It’s Less Than One Week Away!
Bobcat Taking Initial Electrification Steps
Briggs & Stratton Sale To KPS Completed
Finalists Announced For 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards
Daimler Unveils Fuel Cell Concept Truck, E-Strategy
Kohler Powers Up With 4000 kW Generator Set

Latest News

U.S. Says China Guilty Of Small Engine “Dumping”
Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO
Navistar Board Likes Traton’s Latest Bid
Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business
“Improved” activity boosts Volvo CE
Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.