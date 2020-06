Navistar Blames COVID-19 For Q2 Losses

Navistar International Corp. announced a second quarter 2020 net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2019 net loss of $48 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. Revenues in the quarter were $1.9 billion, down 36% from second quarter 2019.

The decrease was primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19, resulting in lower volumes in the company’s core (Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada) market, with chargeouts being down nearly 40% compared to the same period one year ago, Navistar said. Adjusted net income for the quarter was a loss of $10 million compared to income of $105 million in the second quarter last year.

“Like a number of businesses, our company has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that is reflected in our results,” said Troy A. Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our team has done a tremendous job managing the business throughout this challenging time, and we have taken a number of steps to position the company to weather this crisis.”

During the quarter, the company took several actions to position itself in response to the global pandemic. In April, the company announced a series of actions to conserve over $300 million of cash for the year, without jeopardizing its strategic plans. The actions include savings from provisions of the CARES Act, postponing capital expenditures and spending, and deferring the base salary of U.S. based exempt, non-represented employees. Also in April, the company completed the issuance of $600 million senior secured notes.

“We are focused on preserving cash and reducing cost, but not at the risk of sacrificing our future,” said Walter Borst, Navistar chief financial officer. “We remain steadfast in pursuing Navistar 4.0, and while some programs and expenditures have been delayed, they have not been cancelled. It’s important that we continue to invest in our company, even in these difficult times, to ensure our long-term success.”

The company and its facilities have largely remained in operation throughout the quarter. Its production facilities have experienced limited disruptions that can be measured in weeks as opposed to months due mostly to supplier work stoppages. Its parts distribution centers have remained open throughout the quarter with only minor changes to hours of operation. The company’s dealer network has also continued to operate.

“As an essential business, we took early actions to protect our people so that we could fulfill our duty to keep our assembly plants running and parts distribution centers in operation to serve our customers and dealers who are keeping the economy moving by delivering essential goods and services to our communities,” said Persio Lisboa, chief operating officer. “Throughout the quarter, we have worked closely with our suppliers to overcome significant disruptions to the flow of parts to our facilities and have been moderately successful in maintaining operations.”

The company also took several actions to support its customers and trucking professionals. Working with its partners, the company provided meals, coupons and personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer to trucking professionals in need. For its customers, the company launched International Cares, which offered no payments for six months, free access to International 360 and worry-free vehicle service coverage.

“There are several theories as to the shape of economic recovery, but we have plans in place to respond accordingly,” said Clarke. “Recovery will likely be gradual as businesses reassess operating plans to return to a ‘new normal,’ but this ‘new normal’ will still require trucks. The actions we’ve taken over the past few months have us in position to succeed, no matter the shape of recovery.”