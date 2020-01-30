Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Up in 2019

US and Canadian Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales for the first 11 months of 2019 gained 20% year-to-date over 2018, according to the quarterly Alternative Fuels Quarterly (AFQ) report from ACT Research. Full-year 2018 was down 15%, while 2017 was up 13%.

“Bucking the declining pattern of the past few years, year-to-date November 2019 sales appear to be gaining ground, with sales of natural-gas powered vehicles on an overall upward trajectory,” said Ken Vieth, senior partner and general manager at ACT Research. “That said and based on news released in the popular press, natural gas vehicle purchases were dominated by refuse fleets, as well as transit and school bus operators. Among truckers, the majority of incremental volume came from existing natural gas vehicle on-highway users replacing units or adding to their fleets.”

The ACT Alternative Fuels Quarterly (AFQ) provides insight, analysis, and trends about alternative fuel/power adoption for the US heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle markets. It is designed to give quick insights to anyone with an interest in the evolution of power and alternative fuel use for heavy vehicles. The AFQ details such adoption considerations as fuel prices, fuel/charging infrastructure development, equipment prices/products/technological developments, and regulatory changes. NG truck sales data and a forecast for new natural gas adoption are included.