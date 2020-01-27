Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Muncie's new senior engineering director
Newsmakers 

Muncie’s New Senior Engineering Director

Mike Osenga ,

Muncie Power Products, Inc. said Alan Jones has been named senior executive director of engineering. As the senior executive director of engineering, Jones becomes a member of the executive team and will ultimately serve as the company’s leader of engineering and innovation.

Within this role, Jones responsibilities will include overseeing all engineering activities including product testing, product liability, intellectual property and new product development activities. He will also be responsible for developing and integrating an innovation function at Muncie Power.

Jones was most recently director of engineering and service at Tulsa Winch Group. Prior to Tulsa Winch, he served in various engineering leadership roles at Hyster-Yale Group and Crown Equipment Corp.

Related Articles

Muncie’s New Senior Engineering Director
New Exec VP At Meritor
Bigwood New Mecalac GM
Hughes Named ICUEE 2021 Chair
Cat Mining VP Leaving
Executive Changes At Hendrickson
New VP At Daimler Trucks NA
New President For CECE

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.