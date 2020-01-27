Muncie’s New Senior Engineering Director

Muncie Power Products, Inc. said Alan Jones has been named senior executive director of engineering. As the senior executive director of engineering, Jones becomes a member of the executive team and will ultimately serve as the company’s leader of engineering and innovation.

Within this role, Jones responsibilities will include overseeing all engineering activities including product testing, product liability, intellectual property and new product development activities. He will also be responsible for developing and integrating an innovation function at Muncie Power.

Jones was most recently director of engineering and service at Tulsa Winch Group. Prior to Tulsa Winch, he served in various engineering leadership roles at Hyster-Yale Group and Crown Equipment Corp.