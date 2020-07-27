Muncie To Build New Tulsa Facility

Muncie Power Products, Inc. announced it has broken ground to begin building a new 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla. Muncie said the new plant will provide additional capacity for new manufacturing machinery, assembly equipment, and warehousing.

This will be the primary manufacturing facility for Muncie Power Products to manufacture and assemble power take-offs and other hydraulic components primarily for work trucks.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021. Muncie Power Products, headquartered in Muncie, Ind., has had operations for over 30 years in Tulsa.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Muncie Power Products as we break ground on a new manufacturing facility,” said Chairman, CEO and President Ray Chambers. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our customers and support market demand, while also providing the best possible working conditions for all of our employees at this location.”

Muncie Power Products, Inc., now a member of the Interpump Group, has been a manufacturer of power take-offs and fluid power components since 1935, serving the truck equipment and other fluid power markets. Muncie has manufacturing and distribution facilities across the country as well as a global distribution network.