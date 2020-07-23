Diesel Progress

Muncie Power Products facility
Muncie Breaks Ground On New Manufacturing Site

Mike Brezonick

Muncie Power Products, Inc. has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla. The new facility will cover 250,000 sq. ft. and provide additional capacity for new manufacturing machinery, assembly equipment and warehousing. It will be the primary manufacturing facility for Muncie Power Products where they manufacture and assemble power take-offs and other hydraulic components for work trucks.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Muncie Power Products as we break ground on a new manufacturing facility,” said Chairman, CEO and President Ray Chambers. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our customers and support market demand, while also providing the best possible working conditions for all of our employees at this location.”

The first phase of construction in the Peoria-Mohawk Business Park is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Part of the Interpump Group, Muncie Power Products manufactures power take-offs and fluid power components for the work truck and off-highway markets.

