Multiquip Moves, Expands California Headquarters, Manufacturing

Multiquip Inc. has expanded its Southern California operations with a new headquarters location in Cypress, new manufacturing and production center in Fullerton, and expansion of its San Bernardino operations. The company said the strategic decisions are consistent with its customer-focused culture and commitment to providing industry-leading product and after sales support.

The company moved its headquarters to a new 32,000 sq. ft. office facility in Cypress, Calif. Styled to incorporate modern workplace concepts, the new headquarters office features collaborative areas and flexible open spaces.

The new location was designed to improve communication and productivity by encouraging team members to share ideas and information, said the company. Expansive open areas were created by reducing the presence of interior walls within the office. A key design goal was to reduce internal barriers so team members could better communicate and work together to improve the overall customer experience.

The new headquarters is home to Multiquip executive management, sales and administrative support groups, finance and accounting group, along with members of the product, engineering and information technology teams. It also provides room for growth as the company expands its talented support teams.

Multiquip has also moved its Southern California production team to a new 75,000 sq. ft. facility in Fullerton, Calif.

The site is responsible for manufacturing the company’s studio generators in addition to custom and specialty generators. It also serves as remanufacturing center for its WhisperWatt portable generators.

“Multiquip culture remains singularly focused on improving customer experience,” said CEO Bob Graydon. “Relocating our headquarters to Cypress, coupled with strategic decisions to relocate manufacturing and distribution centers demonstrate our commitment to evolving our business to better support our dynamic customer base.”

Both sites are located in Orange County.

Along with the moves, the company also took time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its San Bernardino, Calif., logistical and technical assistance center.

Located in the Inland Empire region, it is a major distribution center for finished goods and service parts and is home to the parts sales and technical support teams. The facility recently expanded its services with the addition of generator customization and modification teams.

As a training facility, it is the west coast hub for the University of Multiquip. Participants in the program receive in-depth product knowledge and technical training classes on all of the firm’s products.

Founded in 1973, Multiquip’s product portfolio encompasses light to medium construction equipment, power generators and lighting.