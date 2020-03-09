Multi-Wing Fan Range Expanded

Multi-Wing has expanded its line of O-PMAX one-piece molded fans, which target equipment with compact engine compartments, such as skid-steer loaders, construction equipment, mobile compressors and loaders. The new fans are being unveiled by Multi-Wing at ConExpo.

In addition to the existing O-PMAX2, Multi-Wing has added O-PMAX3 with a diameter range from 17 to 23.6 in. (432 to 600 mm) and O-PMAX4, which has a diameter range from 23.6 to 30 in. (600 to 762 mm). A fixed-pitch angle fan, O-PMAX fans are engineered to deliver high-pressure, high efficiency and performance with reduced power consumption and noise.

O-PMAX fans are affordable and ideal for high-volume production applications, the company said. Once requirements have been determined using Multi-Wing’s product development tools, an exact scale model is created and tested in an in-house wind tunnel to ensure that the fan meets specifications.

Blades are constructed of glass-reinforced polyamide (PAG) with an operating temperature range from -40° to 230°F (-40° to 110°C). The fans are compatible with bimetal or E-visco fan clutches.

Multi-Wing said that performance testing of the 11-blade O-PMAX3 fan at 1400 rpm shows a 5% increase in airflow and a 4% increase in pressure compared to a competitive fan.

The O-PMAX3 fan has a maximum axial depth of 3.74 in. (95 mm) can operate at speeds up to 3450 rpm for the largest-diameter fan. It is available with a 0.86 in. (22-mm) pilot for easy machining to different flange and pulley sizes.

Performance testing of the 11-blade O-PMAX4 fan compared to a competitive fan shows an increase in airflow up to 2.3%, Multi-Wing said, while achieving 4.2% higher pressure and 2 dB(A) lower noise emissions. The largest diameter O-PMAX4 can operate at speeds up to 2426 rpm and a cup-shaped mounting plate version is available to keep total width as minimal as possible.

Multi-Wing’s original O-PMAX2 is available in diameters of 14 to 20 in. (360 to 520 mm) with operating speeds up to 4585 rpm for the maximum-diameter fan. It is also offered with a cup-shaped mounting plate version to keep the total width as narrow as possible. The 19 in. (480-mm) O-PMAX2 fan has an axial depth of 2.80 in. (71 mm).

