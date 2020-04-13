MTU Engines For Brazil Mining Repower

Rolls-Royce will deliver 30 Series 4000 MTU engines to U&M Mineração e Construção S/A, a major leading earthworks contractor in Brazil. U&M will use the new MTU 12V 4000 C03 engines to repower a fleet of mining trucks and excavators.

The 30 engines are scheduled for delivery this year and come in addition to 20 of the same engines ordered by U&M in 2019.

“Already having MTU engines perform reliably in part of our fleet played an important part in our decision to repower additional machinery with MTU engines,” said Mauricio Casara, commercial director for U&M. “Also, we prefer to have the same engine type powering both our load and hauling machines.”

U&M will be using the MTU engines in both Komatsu 930 mining trucks and Hitachi EX5500-6 mining shovels.

Rolls-Royce said Brazil is a growing market for MTU mining engines. In the near future more than 100 MTU engines will be running in mining applications all over the country, supported by local service partners.