MTU/Allison Powered Howitzers For India

Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recently delivered 51 model K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 caliber tracked self-propelled howitzers to the Indian Army.

Powered by a 1000 hp MTU MT 881 Ka-500 V8 water-cooled diesel engine designed for heavy military equipment, the diesel drives Allison’s X1100 Series cross-drive transmission specifically also designed for either military or heavy-duty tracked vehicles

A five-man crew operates the vehicle which weigh nearly 50 tonnes, have a zero turning radius and can fire projectiles up to a range of over 26 miles (43 km).

The K9 VAJRA-T is an adaptation of K9 Thunder, a widely used 155mm / 52 cal. gun in terms of number of systems in active service. The Vajra T-9 was developed in partnership with Korea’s Hanwha.

L&T said it has received a contract from the Indian MoD for delivery of 100 guns along with the associated engineering support package (ESP) and maintenance transfer of technology (MToT).