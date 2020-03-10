Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

MTA display in Case loaders
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE New Products News 

MTA Display For Case Loaders

Roberta Prandi , , ,

MTA announces the supply of its Black Hawk stand-alone display to Case Construction Equipment to equip the new B Series of CASE skid steer and compact track loaders.

Black Hawk is an 8-inch color thin-film transistor (TFT) display, flanked at the bottom by a six-button keypad, which allows it to have the status and settings of the machine under control quickly and intuitively.

Black Hawk by MTA offers a number of sophisticated technical features specific to off-highway use, such as an optical bonding display treatment by gluing an anti-reflective glass onto the screen with a technique that completely eliminate the air intermediate. In this way light reflection is minimized, allowing the operator to easily read the instrument even when exposed to direct sunlight. Black Hawk is also characterized by IP69k protection degree and by high resistance to vibrations and temperatures.

The development of Black Hawk by the electronic division of MTA was conducted on the Android platform, a software environment that allows the development of complex and refined graphics. This platform includes standard features that have allowed Case Construction Equipment technicians to customize the software based on the application needs of the two ranges of loaders.

Black Hawk as well as the latest electromechanical and electronic products developed by MTA will be on display at the company’s booth in ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020: Bronze Hall, Stand B-92809.

 

