MTA Delivers To Ashok Leyland

The five-way frame by MTA can hold different combinations of fuse and relay modules

MTA is a supplier to Ashok Leyland with a variety of electrical products for trucks and buses, that have been developed and manufactured in MTA India’s plant in Pune to be assembled in various Ashok Leyland intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV trucks), electric buses and city buses.

The Indian OEM is using MTA’s five-way frame, with dedicated cover and locks and different compositions of fuse/relay modules, to be mounted in the cabin of its city buses.

For Ashok Leyland coaches, MTA delivers a specially-designed battery distribution unit (BDU) which accommodates one MegaVal fuse and a die cast battery terminal. This product, supplied with a cover tethered to the body, has very compact dimensions for versatility and flexible mounting position.

For the truck range, Ashok Leyland chose MTA’s new generation MegaVal and MidiVal fuse holders, which can be used both stand-alone or clipped together to build different BDUs, with numerous combination possibilities for a wide range of applications.