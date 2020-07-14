Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

More states to mandate EVs
Featured 

More States Join Electric Truck Mandate

Mike Osenga , ,

As anticipated, as a result of California’s recent electric truck mandate (see California Mandates Electric Trucks) 15 states and the District of Columbia have now announced a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU), committing to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks.

The goal of the MOU is to ensure that 100 percent of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.

States signing the MOU are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

To provide a framework and help coordinate state efforts to meet these goals, the signatory jurisdictions will work through the existing multi-state ZEV Task Force facilitated by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM) to develop and implement a ZEV action plan for trucks and buses.

“California is proud to be joined by 14 other states and the District of Columbia in a push for clean, zero emission trucks,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Our efforts in California will be magnified through the efforts of this multi-state coalition to reduce emissions and improve air quality, especially crucial in communities where our most vulnerable citizens live. By working together, we can move toward a cleaner future.”

Related Articles

More States Join Electric Truck Mandate
THIS IS IT! The Deadline for the Diesel Progress Awards
Crucial Stage 5 Delay Breakthrough, Says Industry
Smart Machines Deere’s Path To The Future
California Mandates Electric Trucks
Diesel Progress Webinar: COVID-19. The Way Ahead
Podcast: COVID-19 And Its Impact On The Off-Highway Sector
Podcast: How Kohler Is Coping With COVID-19

Latest News

Canfield’s New DIN-To-Deutsch Connectors
AEM: Most Ag Numbers Are Up
More States Join Electric Truck Mandate
ACT: Forecasts Upgraded for 2020
CARB Certifies Cummins, Allison System
Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended
Oesse HR.ange App
Easier Hydraulic Coupling
Salami Valves, Pumps Updates

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.