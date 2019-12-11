More Charges For VW In Canada

The Government of Canada has charged Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen AG) with 60 counts of knowingly importing vehicles that violated the Canadian Environmental Protection Act’s diesel exhaust emissions standards.

The charges include 58 counts of contravening the act between January 2008 and December 2015, by allegedly unlawfully importing into Canada nearly 128,000 vehicles that did not conform to prescribed vehicle emission standards. The company is also charged with two counts of providing misleading information.

A court appearance is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Ontario Court of Justice. VW said it is cooperating with investigators and is preparing a plea deal to present to the court.