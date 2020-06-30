Mobile Equipment ECU

Continuing a recent wave of new product introductions, Appareo, Fargo, ND, has added another model to the company’s line of telematically-enabled electronic control units (ECUs).

Appareo calls the new Gateway 360 a rugged yet lightweight edge computing platform for mobile equipment applications that provides a range of communication technologies: Iridium SBD, Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 433 MHz radios with, GPS, BroadR-Reach, Ethernet, and controller area networking (CAN). The device is built with an IP67-rated enclosure for use outdoors and for mounting on heavy machinery.

The Appareo Gateway 360 couples global wide area connectivity capabilities through both an Iridium satellite connection, LTE connectivity with local area Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 433 MHz radios in a computational platform capable of receiving and processing data from a range of vehicle networks and buses.

The cellular capabilities of the Gateway 360 are certified in many countries, however, cellular coverage is limited in some geographies. Appareo said the use of the Iridium SBD transceiver allows for the global machine coverage. The presence of Iridium on the device ensures that critical machine data can be retrieved, and wherever that equipment may be (land, air, or water) the Gateway 360 will keep Appareo customers and their machines connected.

The local area network connections (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 433 MHz) allow machines to communicate directly with each other and with the operators or passengers. This allows people near the machine on its job site or field to be connected, informed, or in control, using real-time data with zero latency and no network costs. Further, groups of machines can communicate with machines and attachments to improve operator experience and efficiency.

For example, using 433 MHz or Bluetooth, the Gateway 360 can communicate with active RFID products, like the AT-40 asset tracker, tire pressure sensors, and other wireless machine sensors, Appareo said. This capability allows for machines to receive information from hydraulic and mechanical attachments, and despite the lack of electrical power on those attachments, use information from the active RFID tag to recognize the attachment, and automatically adjust machine control settings accordingly.