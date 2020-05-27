Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Exiting New Trucks

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (MFTA) has announced it is exiting the new truck sales business.

The official announcement from the Daimler company said, “as a result of a re-evaluation by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. (MFTBC) of its business situation in the United States and Canada and its consequent decision to shift to a service-focused operation in these markets, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (MFTA) announces that it shall discontinue new truck sales.”

Fuso’s line covered medium-duty trucks with diesel, gasoline, and all-electric powertrains in the Class 3 to Class 5 cabover segment.

The company added that, “MFTA plans to re-align its organizational focus towards service operations in the coming months, and to work with its U.S. and Canadian dealer partners to transition sales dealerships into parts and service-dedicated locations. MFTA at the present time plans to maintain its headquarters in Logan Township, NJ, along with its parts distribution and technical training centers, while continuing to employ a majority of its employees in the near term.

“MFTA plans for Fuso customers in the United States and Canada to remain supported through an authorized Fuso service network for warranty repairs, maintenance services, and replacement parts until 2028. MFTA will continue to support the eCanter all-electric trucks that are in operation in the United States under the terms of each customer’s respective special lease.

“The intention is to have present Fuso dealerships in the United States and Canada remain operational, and for new vehicle sales locations to have the option of continuing to retail available truck stock for a period of time,” the company’s announcement said.

Veteran truck industry observer (and Diesel Progress columnist) Steve Sturgess said, “this came as quite a surprise. Fuso has been consistent, though somewhat limited in marketshare, here in North America for decades. And I find it especially surprising as the all-electric eCanter is poised to boost Fuso’s penetration considerably. The eCanter is easily the best electric distribution vehicle, the quietest and most put-together of any electric and it is available to actual customers.”