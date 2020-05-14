MINExpo 2020 Postponed Until 2021

The National Mining Association (NMA), the MINExpo International 2020 show sponsor, said that the advance of COVID-19 around the world has made holding the show on its planned September 2020 impracticable under the circumstances.

“Therefore,” NMA said in a statement, “in the best interests of all concerned MINExpo International 2020, will not be held September 28-30, 2020 in Las Vegas due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which is typically held every four years, will be postponed until September 2021.”

NMA said its current plan is to hold MINExpo International 2021 in Las Vegas. “We are working with our event partners to identify and secure the necessary exhibition facilities and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas for a successful MINExpo International 2021,” NMA said. “Once the logistical arrangements have been confirmed the new dates will be announced.”