Miller New Sales Manager At Kelly Generator

Mike Brezonick
Robert Miller, Kelly Generator

Kelly Generator & Equipment, Inc. (KG&E) announced the addition of Robert Miller as sales manager. His primary role at KG&E will be managing the sales team responsible for rental sales and service contracts.

Miller comes to KG&E with extensive experience in construction equipment, industrial maintenance, heavy machinery and fleet management business after 18 years at Alban Cat, the Caterpillar dealer in Baltimore.

Established in 1992, KG&E is the Mid Atlantic distributor for Generac Power Systems residential, commercial and industrial gaseous and diesel products and Siemens gaseous engine power generation products.

