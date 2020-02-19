Military-Grade Turbogenerator Launched

UAV Turbines, Inc. (UAVT) has developed a new lightweight, military-grade microturbine generator platform for on-demand electrical power ranging from 3 to 40 kW. UAVT has extended the use of its micro propulsion technology family, the Monarch 1, by developing a portable Micro-Turbogenerator System (MTS) that fits in a small case that the company said can be carried by two people.

Following successful demonstrations, UAVT’s MTS 1.0 dynamic ground power system is being developed and tailored alongside potential launch customers to meet specific requirements for their ground power and auxiliary power applications.

“UAVT is applying its groundbreaking gas microturbine design and performance benefits, initially proven for propulsion applications, to help solve global commercial and military portable power source needs,” said Kirk Warshaw, CEO of UAV Turbines. “Our 38 hp Monarch 5 propulsion engine can be adapted to produce 25 kW of power within the requirements of our microturbine generator platform as a portable generator system. The MTS 1.0 fits in a Pelican type case and runs on safe, non-volatile, easy-to-source heavy fuels, like jet fuel or diesel. It can be used to power any device or system that requires electricity — lights, communication equipment, medical equipment, and it can be used to recharge batteries of all sizes.”

The company said that the MTS’s small size, fuel flexibility, ability to rapidly change configurations and ease of moving without the need for forklifts and flatbed trucks addresses the critically important needs of rescue teams and military units.

“Our turbine technology has significant advantages over reciprocating engine-based generators,” said Fred Frigerio, UAVT’s senior vice president of Engineering at UAVT. “For starters, they are very compact, quiet, have low vibration, and are extremely reliable.

“Just as important, they can operate on a variety of heavy fuels and at very different environmental conditions without requiring intrusive modifications.”

The microturbine generator platform enables UAVT to test application-specific designs and develop a family of systems that the company said will balance the engineering trade-offs imposed by real-world conditions, such as maximum continuous power needs, target weight, desired footprint, permitted noise, and harsh operating conditions imposed by factors like altitude, temperature and dust. To see a video on the unit, click here.