Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Microturbine, Solar At Remote Oil Site

Mike Brezonick
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Capstone Microturbine
Capstone Turbine’s Australian distributor, Optimal Group Australia, commissioned a 1 MW Capstone microturbine at the Tarbat Oil Production Facility in Southwest Queensland. The site also incorporates a 250 kW solar array and Optimal's proprietary Grid Stability Module (GSM) to stabilize the electrical load.

Capstone Turbine Corp. said that its Australian distributor recently commissioned a power system for Santos Limited, one of Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producers.

The project required Optimal Group Australia to deliver a stand-alone system to power the Tarbat Oil Production Facility in Southwest Queensland. Santos wanted to replace an aging reciprocating engine-based power system and incorporate a solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the site.

The new energy system consists of a C1000S Capstone microturbine rated 1 MW running on natural gas produced at the site. The system also includes a 250 kW solar array and Optimal’s proprietary Grid Stability Module (GSM) to stabilize the electrical load. The site sees significant load fluctuations resulting from cyclical electrical loads that fluctuate as much as 250 kW every eight seconds, Capstone said.

The system has cut the fuel requirements by 50% and as such is expected to reduce annual fuel costs for the facility by $1 million a year. As the system reduces Santos’ natural gas use by half, it also reduces the carbon emissions by half for the site, while also dramatically decreasing the annual system maintenance required, Capstone said.

In developing this solution, Optimal incorporated its GSM into the system architecture. The GSM is a rapid load response module incorporating proprietary ultracapacitors and conventional lead-acid battery storage. The capacitors rapidly charge and discharge, thereby absorbing the significant load fluctuation without losing the available energy.

“Capstone microturbines are well suited to address variable loads, but in this case, the frequency and the magnitude of the fluctuation required further mitigation,” said Darren Jamison, president and CEO at Capstone. “Incorporating the Optimal GSM smoothed the fluctuations to a level more suited to the long-term operation of the turbines.

“As a result, Optimal was able to offer not only a smaller and more efficient generation solution to Santos, but they were also able to incorporate solar PV to further reduce the customer’s cost of electricity and lower the carbon footprint.”

Related Articles

Microturbine, Solar At Remote Oil Site
International Shifts To Endurant Transmission
Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal
Tickets Now Available for ConExpo Off-Highway Global Briefing
Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military
Thermal Solutions Buys Alfa Laval Champ
Hybrid Modules Get DNV-GL Approval
CIE Automotive Acquired Somaschini

Latest News

Hughes Named ICUEE 2021 Chair
Cat Mining VP Leaving
Executive Changes At Hendrickson
Heinzmann Acquires Giro
Linde Expands In China
Microturbine, Solar At Remote Oil Site
International Shifts To Endurant Transmission
Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal
New VP At Daimler Trucks NA

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.