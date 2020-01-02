Metso Exec Appointments

Giuseppe Campanelli

Metso Corp. has announced two additions to its senior management and executive team. Giuseppe Campanelli has been appointed president of the company’s Minerals Services business. Previously he had served as a member of the Minerals Services business management team heading Professional Services.

Kalle Sipilä has been named president of Metso’s Pumps business. He had been operationally in charge of the Pumps business in addition to his role as head of Finance and Business Control of the Minerals Services business.

Mikko Keto, president of Metso’s Minerals Services and Pumps business areas and a member of the Metso Executive Team, has left the company.

Metso is a global supplier of equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries.