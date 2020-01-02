Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Metso Exec Appointments

Mike Brezonick
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Giuseppe Campanelli new Metso president
Giuseppe Campanelli

Metso Corp. has announced two additions to its senior management and executive team. Giuseppe Campanelli has been appointed president of the company’s Minerals Services business. Previously he had served as a member of the Minerals Services business management team heading Professional Services.

Kalle Sipilä has been named president of Metso’s Pumps business. He had been operationally in charge of the Pumps business in addition to his role as head of Finance and Business Control of the Minerals Services business.

Kalle Sipilä of Metso
Kalle Sipilä

Mikko Keto, president of Metso’s Minerals Services and Pumps business areas and a member of the Metso Executive Team, has left the company.

Metso is a global supplier of equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries.

Related Articles

Daimler Trucks Sales Down In 2019
Metso Exec Appointments
Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Report: VW Getting Bids For MAN Energy
New Leadership At Kawasaki Engine
CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment
AEM Awards Workforce Grants
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec

Latest News

Daimler Trucks Sales Down In 2019
Metso Exec Appointments
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Even The Oil Changes Are Cleaner On Perkins Latest Engines
Spicer® Torque-Hub® Propels Excellence
Voith To Acquire Motor Manufacturer
Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Report: VW Getting Bids For MAN Energy
Jaeger Named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.