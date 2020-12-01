Messe München Reports On Bauma China

After four show days, Bauma China 2020 ended on November 27. Despite the COVID-19 crisis and the latest travel restrictions, the exhibition reportedly topped out at 2867 exhibitors and around 80,000 visitors. Crediting a “sophisticated safety and hygiene concept,” the event’s promoters said the 10th International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles could be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) during a global pandemic.

“The year 2020 was marked by special challenges,” said Stefan Rummel, managing director of Messe München GmbH, which organizes the Bauma trade fairs. “But the construction machinery industry and its economy continue to grow while the effects of the epidemic are being warded off. There is far-reaching demand for innovative technologies, intelligent and low-emission machines, and vehicles with integrated digital solutions. Hand in hand with our partners we therefore made everything possible and provided the industry with a platform even in times of crisis.”

Bauma China reportedly retained 300,000 sq.m. of exhibition space. The area was occupied by exhibitors such as Caterpillar, Volvo, Bauer and Terex as well as pavilions by Germany, Italy and Spain.

“With its professional and careful organization, rich and diverse exhibit range, and digital communication network, Bauma China has become an important promotional opportunity that construction machinery companies do not want to miss,” said Chen Ting, vice president of Brand Marketing and Communications of Volvo Construction Equipment Region Asia.

Chinese manufacturers such as XCMG, Sany, Zoomlion, Shangdong Lingong, Zhejiang Dinjli increased their exhibition space this year.

“At Bauma China 2020, we have expanded our exhibition space and invited nearly 10,000 customers to the exhibition, demonstrating the importance we have attached to Bauma China,” said Yu Hongfu, member of the Board of Sany Group.

In addition to the on-site event, the organizers offered a range of online solutions, especially for international participants who could not travel to China. On the online platform, called Bauma China Community, people could virtually participate in the show from their home or office. Participants could search for exhibitors, exchange company information, get to know products and participate in events digitally. Exhibitors and visitors had the opportunity to communicate via live chats or video conferencing.

Messe München reported that Bauma China Community had more than 1 million online visitors.

“Bauma China provided the online platform to build a communication and interaction bridge that breaks the limit of time and space between exhibitors and participants, who are not able to visit the on-site event,” said Rainer Hirsch, member of the Executive Board of Herrenknecht AG. “The combination of offline and online greatly facilitates communication and helps to achieve cooperation deals.”

The registration for Bauma China Community and the platform including live chat and business matching functions will remain available online until December 12.

The next Bauma China is scheduled for November 22-25, 2022, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.