Meritor Earns Daimler Supplier Award

Meritor, Inc. announced it received the Daimler Supplier Award for outstanding performance in quality.

“During the peak 2019 North America commercial vehicle market, Meritor supplied Daimler with 1.3 million axles, brakes and drivelines – all with incredible quality and a low defect rate based on parts per million,” said Marcus Schoenenberg, vice president of Global Procurement for Daimler Trucks & Buses. “It was a job well done.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Daimler, which has a global reputation for delivering quality products to its customers,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. “This award reinforces Meritor’s standing as a company that is committed through its M2022 strategic plan to exceed customer expectations and develop innovative product solutions for the commercial transportation needs of the future.”