MEE Issues Coronavirus Update

In the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbreak, a series of hygiene measures have been put in place for the forthcoming Middle East Energy trade show which is expecting up to 50,000 international visitors and 1400 exhibitors – many of them from China.

In a statement issued today the organisers of the Dubai event, which takes place from March 3 to 5, said it “is working with all our partners to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and the following hygiene measures will be in place at the show.”

These include:

Wall-mounted sanitisers in all meeting rooms, sanitisers provided in all registration areas, show-floor conference theatres, the media centre, organisers offices and café areas.

It added that there will be four-hourly air extraction, increasing the circulation of air, registration areas will be continuously cleaned and there will be frequent cleaning and sanitising of public areas and washrooms.

The organisers added: “Middle East Energy (MEE) is closely monitoring developments of the Novel Coronavirus, which first emerged from Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. As such, we are following all safety advice and precautions as recommended by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Several countries have put in place screening measures at airports and points of entry, and the Chinese government has implemented measures to limit the spread of the virus within the country. As such, for now, customers can be reassured that while we are monitoring the situation and staying up to date on official sources of guidance from the government and authorities, it is business as usual for our events in the UAE.”

It added that for companies that are concerned about Chinese nationals being present at the event it advised that travel from impacted areas within China is being restricted and many international airports are screening visitors as they enter/leave the country

For companies that are based in China and wondering if they can attend, it advised they follow government guidance on travel and follow local safety advice on the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.