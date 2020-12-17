Diesel Progress

Mecalac Adds Trekker Group To Dealer Network

Mecalac
Trekker Group has joined the Mecalac dealer network and will distribute Mecalac’s MCR series loaders from five locations in Florida.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, has named Trekker Group to its dealer network. The Trekker Group is one of five dealers Mecalac added in 2020 to expand coverage across North America.

Trekker Group will offer Mecalac’s line of crawler skid-excavators — the MCR Series — as well as the company’s MWR Series of wheeled excavators and AS Series swing loaders at six locations throughout Florida.

Trekker Group originated in Puerto Rico more than 66 years ago, reaching mainland U.S. in 2010 with the establishment of Trekker Tractor. Several divisions of the company, including the original Puerto Rico Wire Group, continue to provide construction wire products, tools and accessories across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

In addition to Trekker Tractor, the equipment sales rental and service division, the group also manages Trekker Distributor in the U.S. This division provides concrete formwork and shoring supplies and design consultation services, as well as multiple construction equipment lines throughout Florida and most states in the Southeast.

 

