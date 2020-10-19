McFadyen New VP For Fairbanks Morse Aftermarket

Fairbanks Morse, the Beloit, Wis., supplier of heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines used primarily in marine and power generation applications, has named James (Jay) McFadyen as vice president and general manager of Aftermarket.

McFadyen has more than 30 years of experience in the marine, defense and aerospace industries with leading global companies including Rolls-Royce, GE, and most recently as Vice President for Leonardo DRS-Naval Power Systems. He twice won GE’s award for Engineering Accomplishment of the Year and formed the first business unit at Rolls-Royce to be recognized as an Innovation Center of Excellence. As Senior Vice President, Ship Intelligence at Rolls-Royce, he was responsible for the development and delivery of the digital strategy, helping lead the digital revolution within the marine industry.

“Jay’s experience leading global businesses through organizational and operational transformations will be a tremendous asset to Fairbanks Morse as we expand aftermarket services domestically and internationally,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “He has a history of consistently delivering profit growth through close collaboration with customers. I am very pleased to welcome Jay to Fairbanks Morse.”