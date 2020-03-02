Diesel Progress

McElroy’s New Product Development VP

Mike Osenga ,
Newsmakers 
Koch new product development VP at McElroy

McElroy, the Tulsa, Okla. pipe fusion machine manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Geoff Koch, P.E., as vice president of product development.

Koch joins McElroy after nearly 25 years with Ditch Witch, where he was vice president of product development. At McElroy, he will be responsible for design, prototype build and testing of all new equipment in addition to supporting McElroy’s current and extensive line of pipe fusion products.

Koch has an extensive background in sustaining engineering, clean sheet product development, systems engineering, electronic and software design, machine control and electrical system integration, and regulatory compliance. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in engineering and technology management, both from Oklahoma State University.

