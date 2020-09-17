McColl Named CEO Of Continental Hydraulics

Duplomatic has announced that Katie McColl has been appointed chief executive officer of Continental Hydraulics Inc., Shakopee, Minn. She takes on that role in addition to her current position of CEO for Hydreco Hydraulics. Duplomatic acquired Hydreco in February 2019.

“As Duplomatic continues to implement their industrial five-year plan, this move will help to capitalize on the integration of the group companies,” said Roberto Maddalon, CEO if Duplomatic MS Spa. “Widening our product portfolio, increasing our global footprint and cross selling capabilities.’

McColl has more than 11 years’ experience in manufacturing engineering and managing international teams at Hydreco, David Brown Hydraulics and ClydeUnion pumps.

Continental supplies a range of hydraulic pumps, valves, manifolds, actuators and power units for construction, mining, agricultural and transportation applications.