Massive Port Tractors Delivery In China

China-based Saic-Iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle (SIH) – a joint-venture between SAIC, Iveco and CQME – delivered 120 SIH Geylon M500 4×2 port tractors to the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), a major Chinese container port logistics operator which serves 281 worldwide shipping routes accommodating over 2,700 calls per month.

The port tractors are powered by FPT Industrial’s Cursor 9 engines manufactured by SFH, a joint-venture of FPT Industrial in Chongqing, China. The in-line six-cylinder diesels have a power output of 250 kW (350 hp) at 2100 r/min and comply with Euro 5 emissions regulations with electronically-controlled high pressure common rail fuel injection and waste-gate turbocharger. With 8.7-L displacement, the Cursor 9 engine delivers a maximum torque of 1500 Nm at 1200-1500 r/min with a fuel consumption of just 190 g/kWh of diesel, according to FPT Industrial.

FPT Industrial said, the delivery represents the largest single batch order by SIPG in 2020 and a positive signal for the global economy. It demonstrates both renewed confidence in future operations on the part of a leading Group, while also marking the restart of business operations in China.

The port tractors are customized for port logistics operations with a flat-topped cab and tailored electrical system. They are well suited to heavy-duty operation and prolonged-shift missions such as container management and transport.