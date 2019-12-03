Marine Jack-Up Gearboxes

Dana Inc. announced the introduction of a range of Fairfield jack-up gearboxes for offshore applications, as well as the availability of eight new Brevini heavy-duty winch drives for the marine market.

Exhibiting at Marintec China 2019 this week, Dana is also showcasing Brevini bevel helical gearboxes now produced in China for manufacturers of port handling equipment.

“Our technologies have delivered proven reliability and durability in the world’s most challenging working conditions, which is why manufacturers across the maritime industry have trusted Dana’s products for more than 30 years,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “Our expanding portfolio and manufacturing footprint demonstrate how we are deepening our commitment to serving our marine customers.”

Dana now offers a jack-up package for workboats and offshore platforms that combines a high-torque Fairfield jack-up drive with a hydraulic or electric motor. The jack-up gearboxes have maximum jack ratings that range from 68 to 2250 kNm, and they meet the marine safety standards of leading global organizations such as the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV GL and the China Classification Society (CCS), Dana said.

Available now, Dana’s new series of eight Brevini heavy-duty winch drives supports hydraulic or electric motor options, provides output torques from 80 to 450 kNm, and offers a ratio range of up to 6.000:1. Designed to meet major marine safety standards, the winch drives are used in auxiliary hoist systems for shiploaders, deck cranes, cable and pipe-laying tensioners, rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes and other maritime equipment.

Dana supplies motion products developed for working functions on cable- and pipe-laying vessels, cargo ships, subsea systems, oil platform equipment, remotely operated vehicle launch and recovery systems and other offshore applications.