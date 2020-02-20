Manitowoc shows fleet of Grove cranes in ConExpo’s Festival Lot

Manitowoc Cranes has unveiled the Grove GRT8120 (shown), the latest in its GRT line of rough-terrain cranes that have grown in popularity due to their reliability and versatility on job sites. It will be on display at ConExpo 2020, and it’s one of six cranes that the company is introducing at the show, along with several others making their North American debuts.

The GRT8120 features the longest boom and strongest load charts in its class, along with a new compact carrier design with flat decking for improved maneuverability, serviceability and job site access. Combined, Manitowoc said these features make the crane ideal for the petrochemical, construction and wind power industries among others.

John Bair, product manager for rough-terrain cranes at Manitowoc, said the crane’s features were largely driven by market demand, reflecting The Manitowoc Way, which is Manitowoc’s operating system that focuses on a commitment to innovation and velocity that fulfills customers’ needs.

“Many of our customers wanted to fill a void in the 120-ton class, and also increase their crane utilization with easier transportability, greater reach and capacity, and improved access for serviceability,” he said. “We were able to accomplish this through an all-new carrier design along with several other new features debuting on this crane. We’re happy to say that the 197-ft boom length and strong load charts put this crane at the top of its class.”

Based largely off the success of the GRT8100, the GRT8120 has a capacity of 120 tons and a 197 ft (main boom with 265 ft) max height when equipped with the 57.6 ft bi-fold swingaway extension that comes in either manual or hydraulically offsettable configurations. Also new to the GRT8120 is the MAXbase asymmetrical outrigger system for versatility in job site setups. This feature, combined with the lightweight, compact carrier and long boom, make this crane ideal for congested job sites that require maximum reach, said the company.

A new, wider, full-vision cab with 20° tilt maximizes operator comfort and visibility. From an operational perspective, the GRT8120 features the Boom Configurator mode that simplifies telescoping of the boom and provides on-board lift planning, said the company.

The new crane has a full LED lighting package with new side-mounted carrier work lights, and the design improves upon previous crane models with increased storage and improved accessibility for servicing. Combined with its compact dimensions and its lightweight gross vehicle weight, the crane will have easy transport to job sites, need minimal job site preparation and provide exceptional maneuverability, which should increase utilization rates for many users. On the job site, it has a 15 mph travel speed with full counterweight.

“For the GRT8120 we were also able to add smart sensing outrigger cylinders in lieu of string pots that, along with nearly every component on the crane, were tested well past industry standards at our Product Verification Center to ensure reliability on the job site,” Bair said. “We’ve also added a wireless, handheld rigging remote for quick and easy set up on site. And of course, this crane is outfitted with the CCS Crane Control System that improves efficiency and reduces training time.”

The Grove GRT9165 offers the longest reach and highest capacity of any model in Grove’s rough-terrain lineup, and it has a host of features that will help companies increase efficiency while maintaining a low total cost of ownership. The GRT9165 is a 165 ton capacity crane that features a 205 ft ton six-section, pinned boom. It has been designed for easy transport, with a compact overall height of 12.4 ft.

In early 2019, Manitowoc launched its biggest Grove Hydraulic Crane (GHC) in North America: the GHC140. It’s the latest in a long line of telescoping crawler cranes with enhanced features and best-in-class load charts and will also be featured at Manitowoc’s booth.

Manitowoc will also showcase one of its more popular truck crane models, the Grove TMS500-2. The crane made its debut at Manitowoc’s 2018 Crane Days event.

Find Grove at ConExpo booth F-6144.