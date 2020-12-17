Diesel Progress

Manitou To Close Texas Manufacturing Plant

Manitou loader
Manitou announced that it will close its Waco, Texas, manufacturing plant, where it makes articulated loaders such as this, in March.

Manitou Group, a global supplier of material handling equipment, access platforms and earthmoving machinery, announced that it will cease operations at its Waco, Texas, manufacturing facility at the end of March 2021. The move is intended to further optimize Manitou’s production capacities within the United States, the company said.

Manitou produces articulated loaders and forklifts at Waco. The articulated loader production will be consolidated in Yankton, one of its two factories in South Dakota, where 50 positions will be created. Forklift production will be moved to Beaupréau, France. The North American importing activities will be concentrated in Baltimore, M.D.

Manitou said the rationalization of its U.S. footprint and a streamlined operation will allow the group to boost its performances and maintain innovation and service to U.S. customers.

“Our priority now is to assist our 148 employees based in Waco with job searches, including providing

resume assistance and connecting employees to resources offered by the Texas Workforce Commission,” said Alexandre Caharel, vice president of Compact & Articulated Loaders.

