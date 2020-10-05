Manitou NA Names VP Sales & Marketing

Manitou Group has announced the appointment of Ilmars Nartish as vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.

Nartish joined Manitou in 2007 as a regional sales manager. He then moved into the role of managing director of Manitou Nordics in June 2012. Prior to Manitou Group, Ilmars held various sales management roles including Material Handling Equipment Sales Manager at Intrac Latvia SIA.

“We are excited to welcome Ilmars to Manitou North America. With more than thirteen years working with Manitou Group, his knowledge of our products and services will bring new opportunities to our North American dealer network and rental customers,” said Laurent Bonnaure, executive vice president of global sales and marketing for Manitou Group. “Ilmars has a great team in place, and his strong leadership and industry expertise will help Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou become market leaders in North America.”