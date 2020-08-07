Management Changes at Manitowoc and Morbark

Ravenscoft replaces Pennypacker at Manitowoc

Boehler succeeds Herr at Morbark, Alamo

Manitowoc Tabs Ravenscroft

Crane and lifting solutions manufacturer, the Manitowoc Co., Inc. announced that Aaron H. Ravenscroft, currently the company’s executive vice president of Cranes, has been appointed president and CEO, and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Ravenscroft succeeds Barry L. Pennypacker, who is stepping down from his role as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board as part of the company’s leadership transition plan. Pennypacker will continue to serve the company in an advisory role through December 31, 2020.

Ravenscroft joined Manitowoc in March 2016 and has been responsible for the company’s Cranes business globally, including

mobile and tower cranes. In his role as executive vice president of Cranes, he brings more than 17 years of operational, sales and marketing, and international leadership experience in the industrial and engineered equipment products space.

Kenneth W. Krueger, chairman of the board, said, “With his mix of skills, experience, and knowledge of the company, the board is confident that Aaron is the right person to not only continue to lead Manitowoc through this unprecedented global crisis, but toward a global market recovery and a new phase of growth and development. He is a firm believer in The Manitowoc Way, and has a deep appreciation for our mission and culture. The board and I look forward to working closely with Aaron and the entire management team to continue delivering for customers, while effectively positioning the company for future success and value creation.”

Ravenscroft said, “Manitowoc has established itself as a global manufacturing leader of cranes and lifting solutions, and it is an honor to assume the role of CEO during this important time in its history. We have the financial flexibility to continue to weather this difficult period, and at the same time, we are taking the steps necessary to ensure we can achieve further margin expansion and profitability as global markets recover. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our experienced leadership team, board, and all of our team members to advance our strategic priorities, create a stronger company for our customers and employees, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Morbark Announces Leadership Change

Morbark, a manufacturer of forestry, recycling, tree care, landscaping, sawmill, and biomass equipment has announced the appointment of Bradley Boehler as the successor to Dave Herr current vice president of Alamo Group’s Forestry and Tree Care

Business Unit and resident of Morbark Holdings, effective August 24, 2020.

Before joining Alamo Group, Boehler was president of the Skyjack Group, a manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, including scissor lifts and telehandlers. Before Skyjack, he worked for seven years at Tigercat International Inc., in various engineering and technical positions. Tigercat is a manufacturer of forestry equipment and specialized off-road industrial machinery.

Herr joined Morbark initially as a board director and then as its CEO in October 2016. He led the company through the integration of complementary businesses, including Rayco Manufacturing, LLC, and Denis Cimaf, Inc., and the transfer of ownership to Alamo Group in 2019.