Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Management Changes at Dana Off-Highway

Roberta Prandi , , , ,
Industry News Newsletters 
Management changes at Dana
Jeroen Decleer is the new vice president and general manager of mobile Europe for Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems.

Dana Incorporated named Jeroen Decleer as vice president and general manager of mobile Europe for Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. Decleer has been with Dana since 2004 and has directed global sales, product and program management, and strategy for the off-highway business unit since 2016.

Decleer takes over responsibility for managing Dana’s off-highway operations in Europe from Rino Tarolli, who is retiring from Dana after 23 years with the company.

The company also promoted Marcus King to vice president of off-highway global sales, business development, strategy, and program management, in addition to his current role in leading all of Dana’s business units in China. Marcus has worked for Dana since 1995, holding numerous leadership positions with increasing responsibility in IT, purchasing, program management, and operations. He has served in strategic leadership roles in China for the past 13 years.

 

Related Articles

Management Changes at Dana Off-Highway
Hydrogen Excavator “First” From JCB
Yet Another Acquisition By Power Test
Deutz Opens New Logistics Operation
Ricardo’s New US Team and Partnership
Briggs Moving Some Production To New York
Scania USA, Hamilton Engine Announce New Distributor Partnership
Lisboa To Succeed Clarke As Navistar CEO

Latest News

Volvo Penta Supplies Electric Driveline For Fire Truck
First MTU Gas Engines In New Doeksen Ferry
Management Changes at Dana Off-Highway
Isotta Fraschini Motori’s Next 120 Years
Hydrogen Excavator “First” From JCB
Crucial Stage 5 Delay Breakthrough, Says Industry
Cummins Wins Turbocharger Patent Action
New Online Resources For Propane Autogas
Yet Another Acquisition By Power Test

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.