Management Changes at Dana Off-Highway

Jeroen Decleer is the new vice president and general manager of mobile Europe for Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems.

Dana Incorporated named Jeroen Decleer as vice president and general manager of mobile Europe for Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. Decleer has been with Dana since 2004 and has directed global sales, product and program management, and strategy for the off-highway business unit since 2016.

Decleer takes over responsibility for managing Dana’s off-highway operations in Europe from Rino Tarolli, who is retiring from Dana after 23 years with the company.

The company also promoted Marcus King to vice president of off-highway global sales, business development, strategy, and program management, in addition to his current role in leading all of Dana’s business units in China. Marcus has worked for Dana since 1995, holding numerous leadership positions with increasing responsibility in IT, purchasing, program management, and operations. He has served in strategic leadership roles in China for the past 13 years.